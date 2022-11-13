Anas Stopped From Showing Galamsey Video

Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been stopped from screening his latest undercover investigative piece titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Monday and Tuesday (14 &15) November 2022.

According to Tiger Eye P. I. the Management of AICC through his agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, informed them that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates.

In a statement, he said it has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last-minute changes in cost by about thirty percent (30%).

“Tiger Eye is saddened that barely 48 hours to the public screenings, when invitations have been sent to the diplomatic community and other high-profile individuals in society, and flyers sent out to the public, we have had to look for a new venue,” the statement said.

“We would like to apologize to the public for the inconvenience of a change of venue. Our agent is securing another auditorium and we will update the public soon on the new venue.

All tickets already out are valid for the new venue, it added.

BY Daniel Bampoe