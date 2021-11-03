Adentan-Dodowa Passengers Lament Illegal Fares

File photo

Passengers of commercial transport buses (trotro) plying the Adentan-Dodowa road have complained bitterly about the deliberate increase of fares by drivers of that stretch of road during the night.

It has been noticed that ‘trotro’ drivers in Madina, who usually serve individuals using the Adentan-Dodowa road, take advantage of the lack of enforcement to double the initial amount of the fare that is supposed to be paid to them at night.

This is usually done because at night, most ‘trotros’ do not ply the road due to the intense traffic on that stretch, as such, the cars that are made available for that route take advantage of the desperate passengers.

Passengers who feel cheated have always objected to the activities of these unscrupulous drivers and it has sometimes led to heated arguments and fights.

Priscilla Asiedu, a commuter on the Adentan-Dodowa road, said “I have already budgeted for the week so at night when they increase the fares, it affects the amount of money I have to use the next day.”

Baaba Anakomah, a student who resides at Ashiyie along that route complained that “As a student, my parents give me a monthly allowance and I have to make a budget. I usually budget GH¢3 for my fare from Madina to Ashiyie but when the trotro drivers deliberately increase the fares, I pay between GH¢5 and GH¢6 which usually affects my budget.”

The passengers have therefore called on the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GRPTU) and the authorities to check the recalcitrant drivers who are making things difficult for the government.

BY Abigail Adeyemi