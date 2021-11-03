Guard Ghana’s Laws, Peace – CJ Tells Lawyers

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has urged lawyers to continuously guard the rule of law and the peace that Ghanaians are enjoying.

According to him, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) ought to continue to protect the principles of rule of law to safeguard the interest of the next generation.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the induction ceremony of the new national executive officers of the GBA for the 2021/2022 to 2023/2024 legal years.

He tasked the GBA to constantly organise professional development programmes to help its members appreciate the ethics of the profession better.

“We need a strong Bar to assist us as partners for a common cause. It is crucial that the Bar develops and brings its members to appreciate the ethics of the profession in order not to betray the profession,” he said.

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who was there as the President’s representative and in his own capacity, bemoaned the fall in principles of ethics in the legal profession.

“Standards of practice have declined to its lowest depth and I speak from experience of what I witnessed in the Supreme Court last week in the conduct of certain lawyers in certain cases that they handled. Ethics is virtually thrown to the dogs in the dishonourable quest of some lawyers to win a case,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the new executives to drive home the point that the practice of law “is not a right but a privilege and along with it comes a moral obligation and legal duty to uphold the dignity of the profession and ensure that the privilege of being called to the Bar is not abused through unprincipled and disreputable conduct.”

“It is only when practitioners maintain a high standard of ethical standards that the law will continue to be a noble profession, there can be no compromise,” he added.

The new GBA National President, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, said that the GBA under his tenure would double its advocacy works and influence policies on social justice in order to guarantee equal access to opportunities and rights for the people in the country devoid of any tinge of discrimination.

He touched on improvements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enhancement through GBA portal training for all members as well as online law reports, E-Justice by leveraging GBA successes to solving E-Justice problems through the utilisation of internal resources, welfare improvement in the shape of mortgage schemes, benefits and provident fund to meet welfare needs of members using percentage of the association’s funds.

He also underscored the need for unity to prevail at the Bar adding, “With unity and togetherness, we can do so much. I therefore respectfully ask that we come together, close our ranks, reach out to one another, deal with each other with utmost respect and do our best to co-operate on matters of the Bar for our common good and progress.

Apart from Mr. Boafo as National President, the GBA also has Kwesi Amoako Adjei as National Vice President; National Secretary, Kwaku Gyau Baffour; National Treasurer, Nana Serwaa Acheampong and the National Public Relations Officer, Savior Quarcoo Kudze.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak