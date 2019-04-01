Adepa Regie To Rock Kumasi With Album Launch

Regina Asantewaa

Kumasi-based gospel artiste Regina Asantewaa, popularly known as Adepa Regie, will launch her maiden album in July in Kumasi.

The launch of the maiden album is expected to attract people from all walks of life, including pastors, Christians, friends and some stakeholders in the gospel music industry in the Ashanti Region.

It will also witness historic live musical performances from some selected seasoned gospel artistes in the Kumasi metropolis.

The date and venue for the launch will be announced at a press briefing slated for June.

The eight-track album has a compilation of soul-touching melodies and a couple of danceable tunes, all meant to woo all lovers of gospel music.

The gospel artiste is currently in the studio putting finishing touches to the album.

She is hopeful that the album would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians and help them to have breakthroughs in their lives when it is finally released.

The album is meant to encourage, admonish and transform the lives of people.

Her management team disclosed that after the launch, Adepa Regie will tour some selected radio and television stations to promote the album.

Adepa Regie recently released ‘Overtaking Anointing’, which was produced by Collins Tee.

The song is currently receiving massive airplay on all the local radio stations in the country.