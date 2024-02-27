‘Adhere To Community Mining Laws’

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has called on government to ensure that mining communities adhere to the law governing the Community Mining Scheme, to help stop land degradation and the pollution of water bodies.

Armah Buah, who is also the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the Western Region, made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III, Chief of Esiama, at his palace in the Ellembelle District.

He mentioned that he was glad indigenous people are being permitted to engage in sustainable community mining scheme.

He, however, mentioned that the next NDC government would implement a community mining scheme that would not cause any harm to the environment.

He indicated that good mining practices from countries like Australia could be emulated to save the country’s water bodies from pollution and lands from degrading.

“Reports from hospitals about the debilitating effects of illegal mining activities popularly called ‘galamsey’ on newborn babies without essential parts of their bodies due to cyanide and toxin in water bodies, called for concern to abate the galamsey nuisance in all forms,” he added.

Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III was grateful to government for selecting Esiama as one of the 14 communities in the district for the community mining programme.

“We believe the move will create jobs for the teeming youth to better their living conditions,” he stated.

He thanked Armah Buah for making the NDC’s position on the Community Mining Scheme known, adding, “We also share the same view.”

“I believe that land reclamation should also be added to the Community Mining Scheme initiative.

“Our forebears were engaged in mining activities without polluting water bodies and degrading the land, so why now?” he quizzed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi