Adjei-Kojo Residents Fight TDC

SOME RESIDENTS of Santeo, a suburb of Adjei-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, are up in arms against the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) Company Limited for re-allocating portions of lands they have been occupying for many years, to new users.

To express their disappointment and dissatisfaction, members of the community, numbering about 300, converged and went on demonstration against the TDC.

Clad in red head gears, hand bands and clutching placards, some of which read; “TDC leave our lands for us”, “TDC stop re-allocating our lands to rich people”, “TDC must stop harassing us”, “Sack TDC boss”, “Government must intervene”, “Why sell our plots”, among others, the demonstrators sang songs and accused the TDC of not doing much to help them.

They have therefore called on the government to as a matter of urgency put TDC to order.

According to them, the TDC has been tormenting them anytime they embark on a visit to their lands, allegedly released by the government to the rightful owners to commence projects.

It would be recalled that following a demolition exercise carried out by TDC in 2014 at Adjei-Kojo, settlers had their buildings including completed and uncompleted structures flattened, rendering several of them homeless.

Government then intervened and thereby asked TDC to give back lands collected from the people to them.

However, speaking at a media briefing at Santeo in the Tema West Municipality, Frank Ayew, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of Santeo, Nii Boketey Tsuru Kakraku Bornee IV, noted that TDC is still harassing and reallocating their lands to influential people in the country, albeit the directive given by government.

According to him, the inability of government to complete its decision on land boundaries has become a major worry to them, hence the need to resolve it amicably.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Santeo