Adongo, Spio, Sammy Gyamfi Chased Out At Tema Port

SOME KEY members of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) were chased out from the Tema Port for creating chaotic atmosphere around the port and to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.

The chaotic incident at the Revenue Unit of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) saw some freight forwarders hooting at the NDC members’ while others hail them.

Few minutes later, some members of the port security stormed the place and ordered the NDC members to vamoose from the place as a result of the charged atmosphere.

The incident occurred when Sammy Gyamfi took over communication to introduce members of the party at the scene and to explain the reason of their visit.

The top hierarchy of the party including Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Ekow Spio-Garbarah, former Minister of Trade and Industry who allegedly granted contracted extension to GCNet and Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer of the party.

Earlier, Sammy Gyamfi explaining the purpose of the visit said, the party was at the port to ascertain the challenges confronting the implementation of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) by engaging the stakeholders.

“We are also here to engage with the stakeholders and to better understand what the challenges are,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

It would be recalled that following the introduction of the new port system, the single window operations at the port as the Ghana Community Network Service Limited (GCNet) which had been operating a revenue-software for government at the country’s ports prior to this new arrangement, disconnected it’s equipment at the port creating chaos.

There is strong suspicion that the furore at the port is being orchestrated by some unseen hands who are not happy with the new system ICUMS.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema