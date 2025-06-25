‘Adopt Digital Tools In ADR Practice’

Dorinda Smith Arthur exchanging pleasantries with an inductee

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) practitioners across the country have been urged to adopt digital tools to complement the traditional method of resolving conflicts among parties.

High Court judge, Dorinda Smith Arthur, who said this at the annual conference of the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners (GNAAP) in Accra, said using digital tools by ADR practitioners would not only help in addressing the numerous overload of cases at the court, but would also help in resolving cases efficiently.

According to her, ADR is the preferred conflict resolution for civil cases given its flexible, convenient and cost effective method in resolving conflicts fueled by economic, social, religious, marital, and family disputes among others.

She also stated that combining digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), block chain among other online dispute resolution platforms was a blessing in the country’s justice system and, therefore, refuted claims by some practitioners they were bound to lose their jobs mediating through digital means.

She said human judgement is still imperative in justice delivery, hence ADR practitioners who embrace digital tools will continue to remain relevant in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

She further indicated that though AI could read about a thousand contracts in minute while block chain also authenticate evidence instantly, only humans can craft solutions that heal.

She, therefore, urged the practitioners to be committed to improving their virtual skills in order to bridge the gap between traditional practice with modern tools, to enable them resolve conflicts not only in Ghana but also on a global stage.

President of the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners, Daniel Owusu-Koranteng, for his part, said Ghana is gradually drifting into a situation where instant justice, revenge and use of gangsters for the protection of properties like land has become the norm.

That, according to him, may stem from the inability of Ghana’s judicial system to respond to the urgent needs of citizens due to overload of work of the justices of the courts.

He mentioned that while litigation escalates conflicts, ADR improves access to justice and contributes to peace building among parties in a conflict.

Mr. Owusu-Koranteng therefore appealed to government to provide the necessary support to ADR practitioners, to enable them achieve higher productivity and improve their effectiveness in ADR processes.

The annual general conference, which was held under the theme “Resolving Conflicts in a Changing World: The Option of Alternative Dispute Resolution,” saw about 53 individuals inducted as members of the Association.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah