‘Don’t Politicise Corruption Cases’

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has called for a halt to the incessant politicisation of corruption cases in the country.

According to the Coalition, politicising corruption cases threatens the credibility and effectiveness of efforts to combat the menace.

It has therefore called on all stakeholders, including anti-corruption agencies and the media, to pursue the fight against corruption devoid of political biases.

This came to light at a one-day media training workshop on asset recovery and management held in Takoradi.

The sensitisation workshop highlighted Ghana’s legal and institutional frameworks for asset recovery.

It emphasised the crucial role citizens and the media play in the national anti-corruption agenda.

The Coalition emphasised the need for a multi-pronged strategy—one that combines strong legal frameworks, empowered anti-corruption institutions, and sustained public awareness.

Samuel Harrison Cudjoe, Programme Officer at the GACC, stressed the importance of neutrality in addressing corruption: “Our goal is not just to jail offenders, but to recover assets stolen from the state.”

“Unfortunately, partisanship remains one of the biggest threats to this process,” he stressed.

He added that Ghanaians must make a conscious, collective decision to stop politicising corruption, which hinders national development and weakens institutional accountability.

Leo Anthony Siamah of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) cautioned the public against demanding rushed prosecutions, particularly in financial crime cases.

“The wheels of justice grind slowly, especially in complex financial investigations. Tracing money flows across multiple accounts and jurisdictions takes time,” he explained.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi