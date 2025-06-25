Atlantic Catering Joins UN Global Compact

Tolu Lacroix (L), presenting the certificate to Maud Lindsay-Gamrat

Atlantic Catering has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), becoming the first Ghanaian full-service catering and hospitality company to be recognised as a signatory of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The signing took place on Wednesday, June 11 2025, at the company’s head office in Accra, during a private onboarding ceremony attended by representatives of UN Global Compact Ghana and the Atlantic Catering leadership team.

The UN Global Compact brings together businesses around the world committed to aligning their operations with universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, while advancing the broader UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Ghana, Tolu Lacroix, welcomed Atlantic Catering into the network and emphasised the importance of private sector leadership in building a more sustainable future: “Companies like Atlantic Catering play a vital role in shaping a business environment that is responsible, ethical and future-focused. Their participation strengthens our mission to advance sustainability across all sectors.”

Atlantic Catering is already embedding the 10 Principles of the UNGC into both its operations and long-term strategy through its CARES initiative, taking active steps in areas such as waste reduction, ethical sourcing, staff well-being and more. The company sees sustainability not just as a global priority but as a local responsibility.

“Joining the UN Global Compact is a natural extension of our values,” said Maud Lindsay-Gamrat, CEO of Atlantic Catering. “We understand that true hospitality goes beyond exceptional food and service. It also about CARE. Caring for people, communities and the planet.”

The announcement comes during World Environment Month, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and leading sustainable business practices within Ghana’s hospitality industry and beyond.

“This step reflects our belief that business can be a force for good,” Maud Lindsay-Gamrat added. “We look forward to learning, growing and contributing meaningfully within this global network.”

A Daily Guide Report