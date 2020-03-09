Adopt Positive Lifestyles – Bolga East DCE

A scene during the parade

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Bolgatanga East District in the Upper East Region, Professor Emmanuel Abole, has entreated the youth to adopt positive lifestyles and work hard towards the future development of the country.

Prof. Abole said students should attach seriousness to their studies and ensure that they use the available technologies to improve on the quality of their lives and expand the scope of their studies.

He was speaking at the 63rd Independence Day celebration observed at the Agric Park in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region last Friday.

Prof. Abole urged the students to stop wasting their time posting pictures and needless videos on ‘Instagram’ and ‘Facebook’. Rather, he advised them to learn good things from social media.

“… We hope that one day, all of you gathered here will be professors, engineers and doctors and for us as leaders to achieve this vision, the President of Ghana has made secondary education free so that the poor can also have access. Not only that, we are making sure that the necessary logistics needed at the various learning centres are being provided,” he said.

“Water is vital to life and though many of our communities are still struggling to get potable water, my outfit deems it necessary to provide potable water to many communities in the district for drinking and other domestic uses,” he added.

According to him, government is committed to meeting many more of the development needs of the district. He, therefore, called on the people of the area to cooperate and support government in meeting these development needs.

The parade was formed by students from primary and junior high schools, the Zuarungu senior high schools, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service, including other groups.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Zuarungu