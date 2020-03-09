UMaT Basic Wins Indece Quiz In WR

The winning team from UMaT Basic School

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, emerged champions of the 2020 annual Western Regional Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition held at Tarkwa.

The champions took away a trophy, a brand new HP laptop, mathematics, science, English and ICT textbooks. The first runner up was Christ Leading International School, from Ellembelle District.

This year’s event witnessed 11 participating schools from Ahanta West, Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Takoradi Metro, Effia, Shama, Wassa East, Mpohor, Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni Valley.

The 2020 annual Independence Day quiz, which was the fifth edition, was under the auspices of His Royal Highness Tetrete Okumoah Sekyim II, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and the Ghana Education Service.

Also present were, Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV, Omanhene of Upper Dixcove and the Executive Chairman of the annual regional inter-district quiz competition, Nana Osei Nkwatabisa.

The children were asked questions spanning from history, science, ICT and general knowledge to test their brain power while awarding them with marks.

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II lauded the organizers for the good initiative and urged sponsors to continue supporting the good course in order to help sustain it as one of the flagship annual programmes of the Western Region.

He admonished the students to maintain discipline in their daily academic endeavours to enable them to become responsible and useful to society.

The Western Regional Director of Education congratulated the students for their active participation and also thanked Gold Fields and other organizations for sponsoring the programme

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa