Kingdom Of Exim Initiates Tree Planting In Tema Schools

Rajamani James and Rajamani Immanuel

THE KINGDOM Exim Group of Companies, an agro producing company in Tema, has launched an initiative, in collaboration with Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to plant trees in all public schools in the Tema metropolitan area.

Greening Tema Campaign will involve the distribution of over 1,000 seedlings to public schools in Tema to be planted.

Speaking to journalists at the 63rd Independence Day celebration held at the Tema Sports Stadium, Rajamani James, Managing Director of Kingdom Exim Group of Companies, said as an agro-based company, they felt obliged to give back to the community within which they operate and said beneficiary schools would be given between 30 and 100 seedlings for planting and nurturing.

He said the company had identified several other areas that needed attention in terms of development and pledged that they would continue to offer their support as part of their corporate social responsibility.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rajamani Immanuel, stated that there was a package attached to the allocation of seedlings to the schools, revealing that special awards would be given to schools that take very good care of their trees. “The rationale is to encourage the kids to keep the trees well and help in environmental protection,” he added.

Frank Asante, the Public Relations Officer of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, welcomed the initiative and said environmental protection was one of the key areas under the Tema restoration agenda.

He commended the group for the ‘laudable’ move and said the Horticulture Department of the Assembly had started working on a framework to ensure proper monitoring of the initiative to achieve its set objectives.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema