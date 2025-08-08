ADR-SRI Holds Graduation, Induction Ceremony

Graduates, Chiefs, Justices and some officials in a group photograph after the graduation

The Alternative Dispute Resolution, Security and Research Institute (ADR-SRI), has held its graduation and induction ceremony at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ head office in Accra.

The ceremony was themed, “Empowering Peacebuilders: Advancing Professionalism and Innovation in Alternative Dispute Resolution.”

President of ADR-SRI, Dr. Maxwell Acheampong, extended his warmest congratulations to the graduates, telling them they have earned their place among esteemed ADR professionals through perseverance and dedication.

“As graduates, you bear a dual responsibility: holding a certificate and upholding a mandate for peace, truth, and justice. ADR-SRI is a movement dedicated to advancing conflict resolution, justice, and sustainable development, both locally and globally,” he stated.

According to him, ADR-SRI’s dedicated team remains committed to training highly qualified ADR professionals, collaborating with the Judicial Service to promote effective Court-Connected ADR mechanisms that resolve disputes efficiently, affordably, and with relationship restoration.

“Through collaborations with institutions like City Institute of Higher Learning in Canada and Kumasi Technical University, we’re building a global network of excellence,” Dr. Acheampong said.

ADR-SRI Registrar, Abigail Acheampong, reiterated that, the theme for this year’s graduation reflects ADR-SRI’s mission to produce principled, skilled professionals equipped to address evolving conflict dynamics with clarity, competence, and creativity.

“Today, we honour our graduates and recommit to the transformative power of peacebuilding, recognising it as a practical profession that restores relationships, reduces litigation burdens, and fosters societal harmony. May this gathering ignite renewed energy to raise the standards and reach of ADR globally,” she acknowledged.

His Lordship Justice S.A. Brobbey (Rtd) emphasised that, a notable innovation is the use of ADR forms, which outline the agreement, procedure, and judgment, making enforcement easier.

“Utilising such forms can streamline ADR processes, making them more efficient and effective,” he added.

ADR-SRI proudly celebrated the achievements of 75 Executive Masterclass graduates, 34 Professional Certificate holders in International Arbitration, and inducted 206 members into the Professional ADR Practitioners and Global Peace Builders Association of Ghana.

Special awards were presented to distinguished individuals, including His Royal Majesty, Torgbuiga Ashiakpor Akpor VI, who received the Distinguished Traditional Leadership and Development Award. Other notable recipients included Nana Otafregya Osei Bonsu Esq., who was honoured with The Golden Star Excellence Peace Award, and Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, who received the Distinguished Statesmanship and National Legacy Award. Additionally, seven other esteemed individuals, including prominent judges and community leaders, were recognised for their outstanding contributions.

By Janet Odei Amponsah