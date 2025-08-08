GFA Mourns Victims Of Tragic Military Helicopter Crash

Bodies of the deceased

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic military helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, claiming the lives of all eight people on board.

In a statement, the GFA extended its condolences to the President of the Republic, the Government of Ghana, and the families of the victims.

Among those who perished in the crash were prominent government and political figures, including the Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah; Minister for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed; Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Sarpong; and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The GFA also paid tribute to the three military personnel who lost their lives in the crash: Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo.

Describing the victims as gallant men who served the nation with honour, the GFA said their deaths represent a painful loss not only to their families but to the entire nation. The Association joined Ghanaians in mourning and pledged its solidarity with the bereaved families during this time of national grief.

BY Wletsu Ransford