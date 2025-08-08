Accident Claims 5 Lives In Western, Western North

The tricycle and the taxi cab

A total of five persons lost their lives in two separate fatal accidents that occurred in the Western North and Western regions within the week.

The first accident happened on the Enchi-Achimfo road in the Western North Region and claimed three lives.

The accident, which occurred at the Asaanu Valley junction in the region, involved a tricycle also called ‘Pragya’ and a truck.

According to information gathered, the tricycle which was moving from the Enchi direction collided with the truck which was also moving from the opposite direction.

Two persons onboard and the rider of the tricycle allegedly died instantly.

In a related development, a taxi driver and his passenger onboard a KIA Picanto with registration number WR 1604 18 were killed in an accident.

The accident, which happened at Mpintsin junction near Sekondi in the Western Region on Wednesday evening, occurred after the Kia Picanto taxi cab collided with another taxi cab (Opel) vehicle with registration number NR 3584 V.

The lifeless bodies of the deceased persons have since been deposited at a hospital morgue.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi