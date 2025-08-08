Black Queens Drop In FIFA Rankings Despite WAFCON Bronze Finish

A Black Queens starting 11

GHANA’S SENIOR women’s national team, the Black Queens, have dropped one place to 67th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on yesterday, despite their impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Previously ranked 66th, the Queens now sit 67th globally but have maintained their sixth position on the African continent following a strong showing in Morocco last month.

Led by coach Kim Lars Björkegren, the team returned to continental action for the first time since 2018 and claimed the bronze medal after a 2-0 victory over defending champions South Africa.

Ghana’s only losses in the tournament came against South Africa in the group stage and hosts Morocco in the semifinals.

Their overall performance, including finishing ahead of higher-ranked teams like Zambia and Morocco, had many expecting a rise in the global standings.

Nigeria, who clinched a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, retained their position as Africa’s top-ranked women’s team.

BY Wletsu Ransford