Why Every Ghanaian CEO Must Take Cybersecurity Personally

The writer

In a world where digital transformation is fast becoming the foundation of business growth, cybersecurity has emerged as one of the most critical concerns for Ghanaian business leaders. As companies adopt digital tools, expand their online presence, and store vast amounts of sensitive information, they also open the door to a rising tide of cyber threats.

For CEOs leading the charge in Ghana’s vibrant private sector, this is not a technical issue—it is a strategic imperative. Whether you head a bank, logistics firm, tech startup, or manufacturing outfit, you must now reckon with the reality that your position makes you a prime target for cybercriminals.

Cyber Threats Are Closer Than You Think

According to recent insights from the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Ghanaian organisations are experiencing more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks. These range from phishing emails mimicking GRA communications to ransomware incidents that paralyse operations and demand huge payments.

Executives and CEOs, in particular, are being targeted through business email compromise, social engineering, and spear-phishing schemes—personalised attacks designed to deceive and manipulate. “Cybercriminals are no longer just attacking systems—they’re attacking people,” said a senior cybersecurity analyst in Accra. “And CEOs are their most valuable targets.”

The CEO’s Role In Cybersecurity

Far from being a matter to leave to the IT department, cybersecurity must now form part of a CEO’s daily awareness and responsibility. At the leadership level, understanding digital threats and implementing risk mitigation strategies can mean the difference between business continuity and collapse.

As a CEO, consider:

Being mindful of online activity —including what you post on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

—including what you post on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter. Asking questions about your company’s cyber posture during executive meetings.

about your company’s cyber posture during executive meetings. Demanding regular reports on data protection, incident response, and employee awareness.

on data protection, incident response, and employee awareness. Ensuring key staff undergo cybersecurity training, especially in finance and operations.

A single successful phishing attack could lead to data breaches, fraudulent payments, reputational damage, or even legal action under Ghana’s Data Protection Act.

The Cost Of Doing Nothing

A cyberattack on a Ghanaian business—even a minor one—can lead to:

Lost revenue due to downtime or disruption.

due to downtime or disruption. Increased costs from data recovery, legal fees, and investigations.

from data recovery, legal fees, and investigations. Loss of customer trust —something that’s hard to regain.

—something that’s hard to regain. Damage to investor confidence and reduced chances of winning local or international contracts.

While multinationals may survive such impacts, many Ghanaian SMEs may never recover.

Certification And Standards Matter

Globally recognised frameworks like ISO 27001 are increasingly seen as essential for businesses hoping to expand into regional and global markets. This standard demonstrates that a company has robust systems in place to protect data and manage risks. Meanwhile, initiatives like Cyber Essentials—promoted in parts of the UK—are being echoed in Ghana by CSA and other institutions through capacity-building workshops and awareness campaigns. Certification may soon become a requirement for doing business with government agencies or major clients.

A Call To Action For Ghanaian CEOs

Now more than ever, CEOs must lead from the front. The digital economy in Ghana is growing rapidly, from fintech and mobile money to agriculture tech and e-commerce. But as opportunities grow, so do the risks. Cybersecurity is no longer a back-office function—it is boardroom business. “Leadership in the digital era means being accountable for the digital safety of your company,” says Kwame Nkrumah Mensah, a cybersecurity consultant in Kumasi. “A CEO who ignores cybersecurity today is risking the future of their business.”

In Summary

As Ghana continues to embrace digital innovation, the responsibility for keeping businesses secure falls squarely on the shoulders of its leaders. CEOs must:

Stay informed,

Foster a culture of security,

Invest in tools and training,

And treat cybersecurity as a pillar of long-term business success.

In a nation building its digital economy, the future belongs to businesses that are not only ambitious and innovative—but also secure and resilient.

By Allen OLAYIWOLA