Salah, Hakimi, Nnadozie Lead African Nominees For Ballon d’Or Awards

Hakimi (L) tussle with Salah for the ball

Mohamed Salah, along with Achraf Hakimi and Chiamaka Nnadozie, are among the standout names on this year’s Ballon d’Or nominees list, marking another proud milestone for African football on the global stage.

France Football officially unveiled the full list of nominees for the standout performers of the 2024/25 season on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the prestigious awards gala scheduled to take place in Paris on September 22nd.

In the race for the men’s Ballon d’Or, Liverpool’s Salah, Paris Saint-Germain’s Hakimi, and Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy are among the African contenders set to compete against global stars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal.Aside from playing a pivotal role in PSG’s historic UEFA Champions League triumph, Moroccan right-back Hakimi recorded 30 goal involvements and helped the Paris-based club keep 26 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Guinea international Guirassy enjoyed a sensational season with his Bundesliga club, netting an impressive 38 goals in 50 appearances, including 13 in just 14 Champions League matches.

Former African Player of the Year Salah had an outstanding season for Liverpool, scoring 34 goals and providing 23 assists in 52 appearances, playing a key role in guiding the Reds to the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Morocco international and Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou faces tough competition for the Yashin Trophy for Best Goalkeeper, going up against PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, and Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

In the women’s category, Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie is also in contention as she aims to claim the prestigious prize for the first time. She will be competing against Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Cata Coll (Barcelona), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), and Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal).

Barbra Banda and Temwa Chawinga are at the forefront of African representation in the Ballon d’Or Féminin nominations.

Reigning African Women’s Player of the Year, Banda, would be aiming to improve on her twelfth-place finish from last year. During the review period, she notched 17 goals and provided four assists, playing a key role in helping her American club, Orlando Pride, secure both the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship.