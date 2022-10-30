Adu Boahen Has Not Resigned– Finance Ministry

Charles Adu Boahen

The Ministry of Finance is urging the public to ignore claims by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen has resigned yet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is refusing to accept the resignation.

According to the Ministry, Mr Adu Boahen has not resigned.

“Rumours about the Honourable Minister of State tendering in his resignation are untrue, and should be disregarded.

“Stories of this nature are unhelpful at this time, and the general public is advised to disregard them completely,” the Ministry tweeted.

Mr Ablakwa has questioned why the President was refusing the accept the resignation of Mr Adu Boahen.

“Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo. Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen?

“The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership,” Mr Ablakwa tweeted on Thursday October 27.

Lawmakers on the Majority side are mounting pressure on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Mr Adu Boahen.

They had threatened to boycott the presentation and debate on the 2023 budget statement if President Akufo-Addo does not remove Mr Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen.

The NPP MPs believe that the prevailing economic situation in the country does not make it right for the two gentlemen to remain in office hence the President must ask them to go.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, a lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi said “We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate”.

By Vincent Kubi