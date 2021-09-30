Adu-Poku Heads Financial Intel Board

COP Mr. Frank Adu-Poku (rtd)

COP Mr. Frank Adu-Poku (rtd), the immediate past Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has been appointed Board Chairman of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

COP Adu-Poku, who takes over from DCOP Opare Addo, is a lawyer and a one-time Director General in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The board he now chairs oversees the operation of the institution that receives and analyses suspicious transaction reports and other information relevant to predicate offences of Money Laundering/ Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing (ML/TF&P), and to disseminate actionable intelligence to competent authorities among other terms of reference.

Adu-Poku’s reign at EOCO led to the arrest of some doctors involved in baby harvesting and the retrieval of four children,

COP Adu-Poku (rtd) also served in various capacities until his retirement in 2017.

COP Adu-Poku (rtd), born on June 15, 1957, served as the Head of the CID from 2007 to 2009.

Before his retirement, he was the Director-General in charge of Services in the Ghana Police Service, where he served from 2016 to 2017.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey