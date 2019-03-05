Adu-Poku Takes Over EOCO

COP Frank Adu-Poku (Rtd)

Former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), COP Frank Adu-Poku (Rtd), has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He succeeds Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K.K. Amoah, who retired on February 28, 2019, after two years of service at EOCO.

Mr. Amoah recently told the media that he would not renew his contract with government, but it later emerged that he was part of some eight CEOs set to be replaced.

The Public Service Act mandates public officers to retire from public service after attaining the age of 60.

The Act, however, allows for an extension of about five years if the President so wishes.

COP Adu-Poku, who is 61 years old, is a lawyer, and he has been a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for couple of years now.

He was the Commander of the Very Very People’s Protection Unity of the Police Service at the Christiansburg Castle at Osu in Accra from April 2003 to October 2005 after which he served as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander from April 2005 to October 2007.

COP Adu-Poku was also a member of the Judicial Council of Ghana from 1993 to 1998.

He served as a member of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) from 2007 to 2009.

Also, he previously served as Director General, Technical at the GPS.

Prior to his retirement, he was the Director General in charge of Service in the GPS from 2016 to 2017.

By Vincent Kubi .