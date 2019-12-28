Adwoa Safo Foundation Fetes 1500 Children

Over 1500 children from the Dome Kwabenya Constituency on Boxing Day were treated to a fun filled event organized by the Adwoa Safo Foundation.

The party was to connect with the children, most of whom are from deprived backgrounds, while sharing the joy of Christmas.

The Foundation, managed by Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, distributed books and stationery, chocolate, slippers, watches and other items the children.

The children also competed in activities like dance competition, musical chairs,with winners going home with amazing prizes.

Madam Adwoa Safo speaking with the media said the Christmas season, especially the “Boxing Day” was a period of sharing and showing love.

“Boxing Day is a day of giving gifts. So we had to visit communities with buses to invite children from less privileged homes in this constituency to merry and eat the foods of their choice so that we could celebrate the Christmas together,” she said.

The MP said her Foundation would repeat the activity next year in the Northern Region.

She urged the children to pray for her as she believes in the prayers of children.

Madam Safo gave an assurance that she would work towards her goal of making the ‘Atomic Park’, where the party was held in the constituency, a recreational centre to offer children an opportunity to develop their talents.

She said it is important to continue the philanthropy works of her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, so that the legacy would remain in the family.

