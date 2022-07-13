Adwoa Safo In Trouble, As Privilege Committee Clears Ken and Quartey

Adwoa Safo

Information reaching DGN online indicates that the Privileges Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, by a majority decision voted to ‘pardon’ Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey.

The duo absented themselves from Parliament for more than 15 consecutive sittings last year without written permission.

The decision on the two NPP MPs was taken by the Majority members of the Committee.

The members are reported to have been satisfied with the explanations provided by the two embattled MPs.

With the Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo no decision has been taken on her yet as the Committee prepares to lay its report before the House.

According to a report on Joy News, there was a sharp disagreement between the Minority and Majority sides of the Committee on Kennedy Agyapong and Henry Quartey who both attributed their absence to health reasons.

The Minority MPs demanded that Kennedy Agyapong provide a written note of medical excuse from his medical doctor.

This became necessary because the MP claimed that he had a verbal excuse from his doctor.

Given the disagreement, when it came to deciding on the fate of the Assin Central MP, the Minority MPs abstained, thus giving the NPP MPs a leeway.

On Henry Quartey, the source indicated that Parliament had sponsored the MP for a medical review in 2019 and the Minority wanted documents on the latest medical review embarked on by the MP.

A similar vote was taken with the Minority MPs abstaining.

As regards Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Committee could not decide on her because she did not honor their invitation, either in person or via the video conference option provided.

The Committee is expected to lay its report before the whole House in the coming weeks.

– BY Daniel Bampoe