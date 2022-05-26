Adwoa Safo Missing At Privileges Committee Hearing

Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has adjourned the hearing of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region Sarah Adwoa Safo to a later date.

Adwoa Safo who doubles as absentee Minister of Gender and Social Protection is expected to appear before the Committee tomorrow Friday May 27, 2022 to justify her reasons to allegedly breach the 15 day sitting rule set for parliamentarians in Ghana.

However, at a meeting, the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu appealed to the committee to postpone her hearing to a later date.

According to him, he will be absent tomorrow because he is expected to cast his vote at the elections of the Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ashanti region scheduled for tomorrow Friday 27 May hence his reason to call for the postponement

However, the Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey is expected to appear before the committee today.

By Vincent Kubi