Adwoa Safo Reaffirms Support For Bawumia

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has denied switching camp from the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign.

Her denial is in reaction to a publication in The Insight newspaper which reported that she has left the former Vice President’s camp and joined Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s.

“I wish to categorically and unequivocally deny this claim as false, misleading, and maliciously fabricated to create disaffection and confusion within the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and among my supporters.

“At no point in time have I made any statement, whether on record, in private conversation, or on any public platform, suggesting that I have withdrawn my support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current leader of our great party. Such publications are not only mischievous but also a deliberate attempt to sow division and undermine the unity we continue to build after the 2024 general election,” she said.

For the avoidance of doubt, she said, “I remain firmly loyal to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and fully committed to his vision for our party and for Ghana. Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated exceptional leadership, humility, competence, and resilience even in the face of adversity. I strongly believe that he remains the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2028 elections and ultimately return the party to power.”

As a party, she went on, “we must not lose sight of the fact that leadership transitions often come with challenges, but assigning blame to one individual for our 2024 electoral outcome is neither fair nor productive. Dr. Bawumia’s dedication to the NPP and to the service of Ghana cannot be questioned, and I firmly believe that every dedicated servant deserves a second chance to serve and lead.”

She urged members of the media, particularly The Insight newspaper, to desist from publishing unverified and false stories that seek to distort facts and damage reputations. Responsible journalism, according to her, “demands fairness, accuracy, and truth, principles that must not be compromised for sensational headlines.”

She had demanded of The Insight newspaper to immediately retract the said publication and issue an unqualified apology to set the record straight.

The unity and progress of the NPP, according to her, remain paramount, and she will continue to pledge her unflinching support to Dr. Bawumia and to every effort aimed at consolidating the party’s base, rebuilding public trust, and preparing adequately for victory in 2028.