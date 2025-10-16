GNFS Feeding Fees Refund Demand Sparks Outrage

Chief Fire Officer/Ms. Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong

A correspondence from the management of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to some personnel demanding refund of feeding fees expended on them during their training days as recruits and officer cadets has triggered public outrage.

Being the first time such a demand is being made from personnel who have passed out already and serving in various commands of the GNFS, the outrage is unsurprising.

Dated October 9, 2025 and authored by the Chief Fire Officer, the correspondence is titled “Notice For Payment Of Feeding Fees”.

The unusual demand, according to the correspondence, is informed by funding challenges. “Recruits, cadets and existing personnel who went for their training were made to pay something to subsidise their feeding cost for the period of their training.

“The list has been grouped into two categories

Appendix A contains the list of personnel who still owe but will be deducted from their accounts directly by their various banks. Appendix B contains the list of personnel who are to make Cash payment for the amount owed.”

Payments, the correspondence added, must be made to a GNFS Donor Fund at Bank of Ghana and affected personnel must do so by December 31, 2025.