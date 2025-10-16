Six Injured In Accidental Shooting

Suspect Kofi Cole and One of the victims receiving treatment

Six people, including a month-old baby, sustained gunshot wounds after a man identified as Kofi Cole allegedly fired shots indiscriminately during a celebration at Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East Municipality on Tuesday.

The tragic incident, reportedly, followed a court ruling on the Kwabenakwa chieftaincy dispute, which went in favour of one of the rival families. In the heat of jubilation, some members of the victorious faction took to the streets in a tricycle (Pragyia), firing gunshots into the air to express their excitement.

According to ABN’s Senior Correspondent, Chukwu Joseph, eyewitnesses and some relatives of the victims confirmed that the gunfire came from Kofi Cole, who is said to be related to one of the winning family members. Stray bullets struck six bystanders, including the baby, leaving the community in shock and panic.

The Assembly Member for Kwabenakwa, Mr. Charles Abu, in an interview, expressed deep concern over the incident. He said he rushed to the scene upon hearing the gunshots and assisted in transporting the injured victims to the hospital for treatment.

He described the act as reckless and called on the police to ensure that justice is served.

Police have since launched investigations into the matter, while residents of Kwabenakwa have appealed for calm as the victims receive medical attention.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi