Dead Body Found On School Compound

THE LIFELESS body of a male adult has reportedly been found on the compound of the Kuntanase Roman Catholic Junior High School (JHS) in the Ashanti Region, sparking fears.

The body of the unknown man, who is believed to be around 35 years old, according to the police, was reportedly found in the afternoon of Thursday, October 9, 2025.

Francis Adu Amankwah, the Assemblyman of Kuntanase Electoral Area, was said to have officially lodged a complaint with the police after the dead body was found in the school.

According to the police, they proceeded to the scene and found the body of a man, who appeared to be mentally challenged, but there were no marks of violence on the body to suspect foul play.

“On 9/10/25 about 1430 hours, Francis Adu Amankwah, the Assemblyman of Kuntanase Electoral Area, reported to Kuntanase Police that a dead body of a male adult, aged about 35 years, was lying at spot in the compound of Kuntanase Roman Catholic JHS.

“Police and the complainant proceeded to the scene and saw the dead body. He appeared to be a mentally challenged person and not known in the community.

“The scene was photographed by the case officer, after which he inspected the body. No external marks of violence were seen,” a Kuntanase District Police report said, ruling out any suspicion of violence.

The body of the deceased, the police stated, has since been deposited at the Saint Michael Hospital mortuary, Pramso, awaiting identification and autopsy. Meanwhile, police investigation into the case is ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi