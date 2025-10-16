Good Samaritan Loses Car To Theft

The stolen vehicle

A MAN in charge of a new 2018 Toyota RAV4 vehicle, who decided to help another man by giving him a lift from one destination to another, has sadly ended up losing his car to theft.

Isaac Kwadwo Awuah, the unsuspecting victim, was said to have offered a lift or ride to a middle-aged man at Asuofua Polar Junction to Kumasi around 5:30am on October 11, 2025.

In the course of the journey, the unknown middle-aged man somehow managed to rob the unregistered vehicle from its owner and he has since absconded with the vehicle.

The distraught owner of the vehicle later on the same day reported the car snatching incident to the Bohyen Police in Kumasi, who have since started searching for the ‘thief’ to face the law.

“On October 11, 2025, at approximately 0815 hours, Isaac Kwadwo Awuah of Asuofua New Site, accompanied by his wife, Margaret Awuah, reported that at 0530 hours, he was robbed of his 2018 Toyota RAV4 (pencil color, dark Ashh) by a middle-aged man whom he had given an assistance by way of a lift at Asuofua Polar Junction (Prison junction) to town.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the District Commander, District Crime Officer led a team to the scene, reconstructed the incident, and circulated lookout messages”, Bohyen District Police Sitrep said.

The report noted that the District Commander and a team of police personnel have embarked on patrols in an effort to arrest the suspect and retrieve the stolen vehicle from him, but the suspect has still eluded arrest.

According to the statement, which the DAILY GUIDE has sighted, the police has informed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) about the theft to prevent the thief from registering the stolen car. It will be difficult to trace the car if the thief manages to register it.

“Stringent measures have been put in place to tag the chassis number in the DVLA and Customs systems to prevent potential registration as the car is unregistered”, the police statement indicated.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Kumasi