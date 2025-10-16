Black Stars Donate To Osu Children’s Home After World Cup Qualification

Blacks Stars Technical Team during the donation

Fresh from sealing their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Black Stars on Monday extended their joy beyond the pitch with a charitable gesture to the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The visit, led by Head Coach Otto Addo and members of the technical team, was aimed at supporting the welfare of the children and strengthening the team’s bond with the community. The donation, made on behalf of the players, included assorted items and a cash contribution.

Otto Addo was joined by Technical Advisor Winfried Schaefer, Assistant Coaches Desmond Ofei Sakyi, John Paintsil, Fatau Dauda, and Kris Perquy, as well as Team Psychologist Gregory De Grauwe, Video Analysts Awal Kamin and others.

Physiotherapists Samuel Ankomah, Major Albert Evedzi, and Edward Ababio, along with Team Manager Ameenu Shardow, were also part of the delegation.

According to the team, the initiative forms part of the Black Stars’ broader commitment to giving back to society and promoting community development through acts of kindness.

The Black Stars secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup—set to be hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States—after a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana finished their qualifying campaign with 25 points from eight wins, one draw, and one loss.

BY Wletsu Ransford