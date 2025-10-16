Eugene Nobel Welcomes Teams To Maiden U-15 Elite Girls Championship

Eugene Nobel

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Eugene Nobel, on Tuesday officially welcomed participating regional teams to the maiden U-15 Elite Girls Championship at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

In his address, Mr. Nobel encouraged the young players to make the most of the platform to display their skills and reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to advancing women’s football development across the country.

“On behalf of President Kurt Okraku, it’s my pleasure to welcome you to this historic maiden U-15 Girls Championship,” he said.

“This marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s women’s football, showcasing immense talent and potential. The GFA remains dedicated to providing opportunities for young talents to shine, learn, and grow.”

Mr. Nobel expressed appreciation to GFA President Kurt Okraku for his leadership and vision, which, he noted, had made the championship possible. He further urged the players to see the tournament as a stepping stone in their football journey.

“This championship is about talent identification, skill development, and representing your regions with pride. Seize this opportunity to showcase your abilities, create memories, and build your future in the game,” he added.

The U-15 Elite Girls Championship forms part of the GFA’s broader initiative to nurture young female footballers and strengthen the foundation of women’s football in Ghana.

BY Wletsu Ransford