Fabio Paratici Returns To Tottenham As Joint Sporting Director After FIFA Ban

Fabio Paratici

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the return of Fabio Paratici as joint sporting director, two-and-a-half years after the Italian football executive was banned by FIFA for financial irregularities.

Paratici, 53, will share the role with Johan Lange and will oversee the club’s men’s football operations, including scouting, recruitment, and performance development. His comeback follows months of discussions, as previously reported by BBC Sport in May.

The former Juventus sporting director had resigned from his position at Tottenham in April 2023 after his appeal against a 30-month ban was rejected by Italy’s highest sports court.

The suspension stemmed from his time at Juventus, where the club was found guilty of false accounting—resulting in a 10-point deduction in Serie A.

Last month, a judge in Rome approved a plea bargain involving Paratici and other former Juventus officials, meaning he will avoid serving an 18-month prison sentence. Under Italian law, such plea deals do not amount to an admission of guilt.

Expressing his delight at rejoining the London club, Paratici said: “I’m delighted to be returning to a club that I love. I have been working with Johan, Vinai [Venkatesham], and Thomas [Frank] as a consultant for a number of months, and I now look forward to returning to London full-time. I’m convinced that working in partnership with Johan, we can build a special future for the club and our supporters.”

Tottenham said it will soon complete its new leadership structure by appointing a director of football operations to work alongside Paratici and Lange.

Until that appointment is made, the club’s women’s team will remain under the direct supervision of Vinai Venkatesham.