Adwoa Yorke Is ‘ATɔEɛMbofra Hemaa’ Winner

Adwoa Yorke (M) and runners-up in a group photograph

Audrey Adwoa Yorke was crowned the overall winner of the maiden edition of the ATɔEɛ Mbofra Hemaa beauty pageant after an enthralling grand finale held last Saturday night.

Adwoa Yorke emerged victorious after weeks of intense competition, beating Aubrey Harriet Kwetey, who placed first runner-up, and Ronia Nana Ama Eshun, the second runner-up.

The pageant, which drew hundreds of spectators, showcased talent, poise, and advocacy from contestants across the country.

This year’s contest was themed “Unlocking the Potentials of a Girl-Child through Development and the Fight against Teenage Pregnancy and Substance Abuse”. Organisers said the programme aimed to empower young girls as well as raise awareness about social issues affecting Ghanaian youth.

Speaking at the finale, Madam Princess Antwi, Chief Executive Officer of Carilex Productions—the organisers of the pageant—commended all contestants for their dedication and resilience throughout the competition.

“Every participant demonstrated hard work and commitment to the cause. This is not just about beauty; it’s about shaping future leaders,” Madam Antwi said.

She added that the project had birthed the Addiction Check Foundation; an internationally registered non-profit organisation with partners in both the United States of America (USA) and Ghana.

“This foundation re-echoes our commitment to addressing the issues that plague the vulnerable in society, with dedicated focus on substance abuse and teenage pregnancy issues.

“The foundation would provide support, education and resources to young people, and empower them with the right set of tools to make informed choices.

“Our crowned winners will serve as ambassadors, championing this noble cause and inspiring others to join the movement,” Madam Antwi said.

The pageant also featured advocacy campaigns, with contestants engaging communities on teenage pregnancy prevention and substance abuse awareness.

The ATɔEɛ Mbofra Hemaa pageant, with this latest edition, continues to position itself as a platform for social change, blending cultural expression with youth empowerment.