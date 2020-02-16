AEMG’s Music Sensation, JzYNo Out With New Single

Jonathan Lee Pratt

AEMG Record Label’s signee, Jonathan Lee Pratt, known in entertainment circles as JzYNo, has released his new single titled: “Kpan Kpan Me.”

Kpan Kpan Me released in December 2019, is a love song, and is currently trending in Liberia.

The song featuring Teddyride, a Liberian musician, is equally enjoying airplay on leading radio stations in Ghana.

Jzyno was born in Liberia to a Ghanaian mother and a Portuguese father.

He is set to take the Liberian music industry to the next level.

Kpan Kpan Me is a perfect blend of fine tunes and vocals produced by KellzBeatz.

JzYNo is widely seen as one of Liberia’s fast rising music sensation.

In 2018, he released a single titled: “Celebrity,” moving on in 2019 to release a couple of songs including “Slow Mo.”

Slow Mo features songstress Naa Norley.

About AEMG

AEMG is a record label and service entertainment company which is specifically into the business of artist management, music and movie production, event management, content creation, and the provision of videography and photography services for events like birthday celebration, wedding, among others.

The record label has managed one of Liberia’s biggest and most accomplished artist, DenG.

DenG became the first and only Liberia artist ever to be nominated for MTV Awards under the management of AEMG.

He also did major collabos with top African artists including Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie (Janjay) and Nigeria’s Kcee (Make Dem Talk).

Both songs instantly took Liberia by storm.