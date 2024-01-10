AFCON 2023: Black Stars Jet Off To Ivory Coast In Kaftan

Ghana senior national football team, the Black Stars, have left the country in style as they prepare to compete in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The entire team was dressed in elegant kaftans, with all 27 selected players set to make a striking entrance in Abidjan wearing pristine all-white kaftan outfits.

The unique choice of attire not only reflects national pride but also showcases a sense of unity and sophistication as they gear up for the tournament.

This stylish Ghanaian attire features short sleeves, short pants, and the traditional “ahenema,” enhancing their appearance as they embark on their journey to Ivory Coast for the tournament.

Pot in Group B, Ghana is scheduled to face off against Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique during the group stage.

This departure has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans and has set a distinctive tone for the team’s participation in the upcoming football championship.

By Vincent Kubi