Chef Faila Ends Cookathon Marathon With 227hrs Of Cooking

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak with her assistant chef Eric

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, a native of Tamale in the Northern region, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She cooked for 227 hours lasting 10 days and serving over 200 food to orphans and vulnerable people.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has gone beyond the Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon with a cooking time of 144 hours and 20 minutes.

Chef Faila’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual started on January 1, 2024, and ended on January 10, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the Northern region.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak cooked Ghanaian local dishes among others.

Hundred of residents from Tamale and its environs trooped to the Modern City hotel in Tamale to witness the record breaking by Chef Faila amidst drumming and dancing.

The last day of the cooking marathon was graced by high-powered delegations from the Overlord of Dagbon Ndan Ya Naa, politicians, and Army Chiefs among others.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak cooking marathon received massive support from personalities such as the Vice President of Ghana , Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, former First Lady Lordina Mahama, Politicians, MPs, Ghanaian celebrities among others.

The Management of Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has however revealed that there will be an after-party to celebrate her and also thank Ghanaians for their massive support which encouraged her to end successfully.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale