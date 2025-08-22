Afena-Gyan Joins Turkish Side Amedspor On Loan From Cremonese

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish second-tier outfit Amedspor from Italian club Cremonese, with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old, who joined Cremonese from AS Roma in 2022, is embarking on his second loan spell in as many seasons, having turned out for Juventus Next Gen in Italy’s Serie C last year.

In a statement on Wednesday, Amedspor confirmed the agreement, saying: “Our club has signed a one-year loan agreement with an option to buy for the 2025-2026 season with professional footballer Felix Ohene Afena Gyan. We believe that Felix Ohene Afena Gyan will make significant contributions under our green-and-red jersey, and we wish him success in his Amedspor career while hoping this transfer brings good fortune to our club.”

Afena-Gyan’s career has faced hurdles since his switch to Cremonese. After featuring in 23 Serie A games during his debut season — starting just eight — his momentum was halted by a fracture that sidelined him for much of the subsequent Serie B campaign.

A loan move to Juventus Next Gen in August 2024 reignited his form, with the striker netting 10 goals in 30 appearances. His performances paved the way for this latest switch, as he seeks to rebuild his career in Turkey and deliver for Amedspor.

BY Wletsu Ransford