Orientation Set For Teams Ahead Of 2025 Elite U-15 Boys Championship

Cross section of some U-15 players

AN ORIENTATION session has been scheduled for all participating teams ahead of the 2025 Elite U-15 Boys Championship.

The program will take place on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram, immediately after the arrival of the teams.

The session will bring together players, coaches, and officials from the 10 Regional Football Associations, along with representatives from the two GFA Elite Academies based in Kumasi and Bolgatanga.

It is designed to ensure that all participants are fully briefed and prepared before the tournament begins.

Participants will be taken through tournament regulations, codes of conduct, health and safety protocols, and fair play guidelines.

The orientation will also emphasise values such as discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Officials from the Competitions Department, match referees, and medical personnel will play central roles in the exercise.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the initiative seeks to boost the confidence of the young players, many of whom will be making their debut at this level, while also fostering unity among the various regions and academies.

The 2025 Elite U-15 Boys Championship officially kicks off the next day, Tuesday, August 26, with fixtures in both Group A and Group B scheduled across the two AstroTurf pitches at Prampram.

This year’s edition is expected to be historic, as the GFA Elite Academies will be participating for the first time, competing alongside the regional teams for the coveted national title.

BY Wletsu Ransford