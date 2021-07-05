Afenyo- Markin Donates Third Police Station, Two Vehicles To GPS

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effutu Constituency Alexander Afenyo Markin, has donated another modern building and two vehicles to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to aid effective policing in his constituency.

It formed part of his social responsibility to help the Government check crime rates and increase the peace and security of the ever-growing communities in and around Winneba.

The facility, named Effutu North District Police Station, adds up to two others constructed and commissioned in Ntakofam and Essuekyir respectively all undertaken by the legislator to serve his constituents.

Mr Afenyo Markin who is also the Deputy Majority leader for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that it was his dream to make his constituency crime-free and complement the Government’s fight against crime.

He urged his constituents particularly, traditional leaders to support his efforts in developing the constituency irrespective of their partisan affiliations or views.

“The Effutu Constituency deserves better and this is one of the numerous projects I have undertaken, I intend to do more to benefit us all and I can only do this with your undying support” he added.

He also announced that discussions were underway for some investors to establish a tissue paper factory in the municipality which he believed would create jobs for his people.

Commissioning the structure, James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) said the jurisdiction of the Winneba Division; Effutu East and West were inadequate to ensure effective police visibility, crime prevention, and incident response.

He indicated that the new Police station was very timely and would cover about 14 towns which would in the long run ensure better, effective, and efficient police operations.

The IGP called for a civilian partnership to aid policing adding that modern security had become a shared responsibility.

He said the Police were both committed and determined to maintain law and order, respect and protect human dignity and uphold the rights of all persons.

He also promised to donate two laptops and printers to complement the MPs efforts.

For her part, The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong stated that the police station would boost the morale of Police officers as they execute their duties in a friendly working environment.

She said in terms of security, the Region was relatively calm because the command had put in measures to fight crime “but together with the public, the police are active partners to enhance safety and improve security for all”.

She further expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the MP for what she called ‘a kind gesture’ and urged all well-meaning persons to emulate so that together the country would become the future all wanted to see.

GNA