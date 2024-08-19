Afenyo-Markin Warns: “We Don’t Want Hung Parliament Under Bawumia

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has issued a stern warning to all New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates and members, urging them to campaign vigorously to avoid a hung parliament in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP’s 2024 manifesto in Takoradi, Afenyo-Markin emphasized the need for a decisive victory, citing the challenges faced by the current administration due to the even numbers in the House.

“Enough of the reconciliation, go out there and fight for the party,” he exclaimed.

Afenyo-Markin also came to the defense of the party’s running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who has been accused of arrogance.

“We know you tagged Akufo-Addo also as arrogant, but it didn’t work. He is ready to transform Ghana with arrogance,” he said, dismissing the criticism.

The Effutu MP comments were seen as a rallying cry for the party, as it prepares to face off against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe