Afia Akoto Launch Foundation

Afia Akoto flanked by her team presenting the items to the Hospital officials

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Alberta Afia Akoto Nixon, has launched a foundation named ‘AA Humanitarian Foundation International’ aimed at assisting the needy and the poor.

The inauguration took place at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra over the weekend where she donated some medical equipment and items to the children’s ward of the hospital.

The items include 50 packs of diapers, 20 boxes of wipes, 20 cartons of milk, 500 pieces of nose masks, 10 sacks of washing powder, 10 boxes of baby milk, 10 bags of tissue paper, carton of baby lotion, box of detergent, 20 cartons of water,10 cartons of baby food, 20 cartons of Kalypo, 5 cartons of fruit juice, 10 pieces of baby mattress, 10 boxes of biscuits, 300 pieces of fish and meat pie and 50 gallons of liquid soap at an undisclosed amount.

Afia Akoto assisted by her husband, Chief Biney Nixon, noted that the AAN Humanitarian Foundation is a non-profit making organization that seeks to significantly contribute towards the transformative, rights-based agenda for children, youth, women, and the less privileged in the society.

According to her, “Undoubtedly, many organizations and individuals have over the years supported immensely, this transformational agenda by providing food, shelter, medicine and a host of other materials and services under extremely difficult conditions.”

Afia Akoto Nixon added that the AAN Foundation is to assist people who find it difficult to fend for themselves, therefore, makes them feel excluded from society.

“Majority of our people find it difficult to make ends meet, with others feeling excluded from many of the decision-making forums and activities which impact their lives. Yet, the best decisions are always made when those impacted can contribute to making them.”

“It is, therefore, justifiable to suggest, that the increased vulnerability especially among women, the youth, children, the aged and people living with disabilities, calls for specific approaches to everything from jobs and livelihoods, to the delivery of basic services, empowerment, disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation,” she emphasized.

She expressed that any form of empowerment that does not ensure economic independence is not far-reaching.

She has therefore promised to intensify her efforts to providing vocational training into ventures like beads making, dressmaking, soap making, kenney weaving and all other technical/vocational training that would equip the people with the requisite skills to be able to start up with little financial support, thereby helping to reduce extreme poverty and inequality.

She called on all individuals and organizations with the capacity to help the vulnerable in society to do so, as this global transformational agenda is rather all-encompassing.

BY Daniel Bampoe