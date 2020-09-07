1,000 Oil Palm Millers Benefit From Gov’t CAP Fund

Paul Amaning addressing the members

THE Akufo-Addo led administration has given monetary support through the Coronavirus Alleviation Program(CAP) business support scheme to over 1,000 Oil Palm Milers in the Kwaebibrem District of the Eastern Region.

The National Organiser of Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG), Paul Kwabena Amaning addressing the members said that the number represents almost 80 per cent of oil palm millers across the country with the beneficiaries mostly women.

Mr Amaning made this known during a sensitisation programme for producers of palm oil and out-growers organised by the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Out Growers Association in collaboration with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) at Kade in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The programme themed “To aid in resuscitating of micro, small and medium scale enterprises” was necessitated to give financial advice to oil palm producers on how to manage their business and resources.

According to Mr Amaning, the CAP fund has served its purpose and all oil palm millers are grateful to the generosity of the government.

“The breakout of Covid-19 has created huge financial setbacks to almost all sectors which contribute to the growth of the country’s economy. Without the CAP support our sector would have been greatly affected” he added.

Mr Amaning who doubles as the President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Out growers advised the palm oil producers to use the money they have received from the government to invest in the growth of their business.

“Let’s be mindful of how to use the monetary support some of us have received from the government. And to those who haven’t received theirs I will entreat all of them to stay calm as we are working hard for them to receive their funds too”, he said.

The Head of Business Advisory Center for Kwaebibirem District, Samira Husseini indicated that her organisation is putting measures in place to ensure that they train, educate and equip the palm oil producers to sustain their business financially and productively.

According to her the Kwaebibrem District is well noted for producing good palm oil therefore there’s every need for everyone to give their best to raise the business standards of the sector in the country and beyond.

BY Daniel Bampoe