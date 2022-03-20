Afia Schwarzenegger Begs Chief of Staff Over GHC50,000 Funeral Donation

Controversial Celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger has apologised to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, saying people took her claims ”out of context”.

After her father’s internment, Afia Schwarzenegger made a series of Instagram posts to appreciate persons who donated to her for her late father’s burial and thanked the Chief of Staff for the cash.

In a viral video, she claimed the Chief of Staff donated GH¢50,000 to her and her family not only for the funeral but also for the transportation of her father’s casket to Ghana.

Afia noted that Mrs Osei Opare even after the donation urged her to make known any extra cost the family has to bear so she could help.

The actress stated that she was extremely grateful to the Chief of Staff for her immense contribution adding that the family may not even have an extra cost to bear.

After the revelation, a lot of Ghanaians especially NPP footsoldiers slammed the Chief of Staff for gifting Afia such huge amount of money.

The office of Chief of Staff however came out to clear the air on the said amount given to the self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana comedy.

Howver, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, as her real name is, retracting and apologising to the Chief of Staff, on UTV said she did not receive any monetary donation from Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

“Let me use this opportunity to apologise to Mama Frema Opare because people took the whole thing out of context”.

She explained that she followed Ashanti customs in thanking persons she invited for donating to her father’s funeral even though some did not show up for the occasion.

She boldly confessed that the Chief of Staff never donated GH¢50,000 to her and her family to support her late father’s funeral.

According to her, she deliberately stated the amount to remind the Chief of Staff who couldn’t attend her late father’s funeral after sending her invitation.

Schwar explained that she attended the funeral concerning Frema’s sometime ago and thus expected the Chief of Staff at her father’s funeral.

But messages sent to her were not even replied to.

She said the Chief of Staff, however, ignored her messages. ”Not even an acknowledgement”.

The funeral took place inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, poolside, with famous personalities in attendance.

– BY Daniel Bampoe