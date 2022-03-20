Prophet Oduro Blasts Govt Appointees Over Missing Covid-19 Fund

Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro is accusing some government officials of amassing wealth from the COVID-19 funds meant for the people.

According to him, leaders in Ghana and beyond took advantage of the availability of the funds and enriched themselves to the detriment of the ordinary citizenry.

Taking to social media to lament the insensitivity of the poli tical class, Prophet Oduro said: “When I look at the wealth that has been looted out of COVID in the continent of Africa, it is sad.”

He further accused the Akufo-Addo led government of not being able to account for the $1 billion support scheme from the World Bank for the fight against the pandemic.

“We had $1 billion coming into this country and we cannot find where that money even went to. 200 million was blown away in three weeks and we said that we used it in sharing food. Wow!!!!,” he lamented.