Afia Schwarzenegger Dumps Mahama For Nana

Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial Television personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly called, Afia Schwarzenegger, has endorsed the second term bid of President Nana Akufo-Addo, praising the free education policy of the administration.

Afia Schwarzenegger joined the #4More 4 Nana campaign over the weekend when he posted on Instagram her preference for President Akufo-Addo against NDC’s John Mahama who she campaigned in 2016.

She cited the freebies such as electricity, water, etc, President Akufo-Addo was offering Ghanaians as a reason for campaigning for his re-election.

In a 49 seconds video posted on Instagram, she pleaded with Ghanaian prospective voters to vote for President Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020, saying “me, I want four more years for Nana”.

She said she would have prefer canvassing for votes for John Mahama as she did in 2020 but the future of Ghanaian youngsters citing the free Senior High School policy of the administration as the best programme to shape the future of the Ghanaian youth.

She said President Akufo-Addo is gradually delivering on his campaign promises including provision of free water, free electricity, free SHS which her children are beneficiaries, claiming that the President is shaming all doubting Thomas about his campaign promises.

She said #4More 4 Nana is the way to go.

By Melvin Tarlue