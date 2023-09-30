Afia Schwarzenegger Mocks Alan Wth ‘Butterfly T-Shirt

Afia Schwarzenegger, the showbiz personality known for her humorous take on current affairs, has directed her wit towards former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, who recently left the party to form his own.

During rapper Medikal’s album listening session at the Sunken Garden in Accra, Afia Schwarzenegger donned a T-shirt that featured controversial inscriptions and a butterfly illustration.

Afia Schwarzenegger had previously criticized Alan Kyerematen following his decision to exit the NPP, and she has now found a new way to taunt the politician.

When Kyerematen addressed the media after his resignation, he introduced a new ‘movement of change’ that centered on the youth as his support base.

He adopted the monarch butterfly as the symbol for his movement, symbolizing change, transformation, hope, and positivity, with the motto ‘Ghana will rise again.’

In response, Afia Schwarzenegger attended Medikal’s event wearing a white T-shirt with a butterfly drawing, accompanied by the words ‘Afranfranto movement’ and ‘Wasting Ghanaians time’ on the back.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s ongoing criticisms of Alan Kyerematen began after his withdrawal from the NPP’s flagbearership race and his subsequent departure from the party. She has questioned the effectiveness of a butterfly, the symbol of Kyerematen’s movement, in addressing the challenges faced by Ghanaians, and labeled him a retired politician undeserving of support from the youth.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s antics continue to attract attention and spark discussions in Ghana’s political landscape.