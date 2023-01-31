Afia Schwarzenegger Ordered To Pay GH¢60K Over Contempt Case

Afia Schwarzenegger

A Tema High Court has reportedly ordered showbiz personality, Afia Schwarzenegger to pay an amount of GH¢60,000 instead of facing a jail sentence in her contempt case involving Chairman Wontumi.

After the hearing on Tuesday, Maurice Ampaw, who is Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer has reportedly disclosed that Afia’s sentence also includes being barred from social media banter for two years.

On December 1, 2022, the court sentenced Afia to 10 days in prison for contempt of court over comments she made on UTV concerning her court case with Chairman Wontumi.

She was reportedly not present in court when the judgment was pronounced and the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Her legal team, however, triggered legal processes and subsequently produced the convict in court.

Afia was in court on Tuesday, December 20, with her lawyer Adrian Duke Amaning, who moved a motion on notice for a variation of the 10 days in prison sentence imposed on his client.

According to the lawyer, Afia had shown remorse and came to court with a written apology which he sought permission from the court to have her client publish on social media.

Indications are that Afia’s fate has now been determined and she is to pay GHC60,000 to be free in the contempt case.