Africa Is Not For East Or West- Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has maintained that Africa does not back either the Western or the Eastern world but rather its focus is on helping to build a united world.

According to him, the notion that Africa sides with mostly the west were incorrect, adding that “Europe should not expect Africa to be either for the East or West,”

Annoh-Dompreh who was speaking at the German- African Conference in Berlin, Germany, argued that Africans have helped in the development of almost all European countries.

He said “Funds are contributed to you by the sweat of people [Africans] who work all hours in Europe in all kinds of conditions’’.

To him, Africa’s concern is “our regional interests or continental position, in our collective bargain agreement.”

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, however, upheld that Africa’s “destiny is in our hands”.

BY Daniel Bampoe