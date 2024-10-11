Africa Must Demand Just Energy Transition – Krapa

Herbert Krapa

Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, has called on African nations to present a united front and make a strong case for just energy transition that ensures that the continent taps its vast deposits of hydrocarbons to industrialise in a sustainable way.

“Imagine Africa’s economy without oil and gas, picture for one moment the impact of that on socio-economic life, imagine the impact on job losses, picture the skills that would be deprived of our people if we took this crucial resource out of Africa’s economy. And we have done that imagination in Ghana. We have pictured all of that in Ghana,” he said.

He explained it was for this reason that Ghana was resilient and firm in “our conviction that we will continue to explore and produce our hydrocarbon resources while we work towards sustainable, greener, cleaner sources of fuel in the years ahead”.

Mr. Krapa made the call at the official opening of the 30th Africa Oil Week (AOW) Conference, Networking and Exhibition in Cape Town in South Africa.

He indicated that,“we should collaborate, work together and harmonise our resources, put forward our strongest message ever of what we hold for the continent and for all our people”.

The world-class programme brings together governments, regulators, global operators, power producers, investors and service providers, who work to develop policy, secure investments and nurture partnerships that will promote sustainable development and energy transformation across the continent and beyond.

Ghana’s delegation includes the Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Wilhelmina Asamoa, Chief Executive Officer, GNPC, Joe Dadzie, CEO, Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr.

Mr. Krapa said, “we recognise the significant role that hydrocarbons continue to play in the journey of ensuring that we move towards more sustainable, cleaner sources of fuel.

“It is important that we develop with a unified approach. It is important that we speak with one voice. It is important that we do the introspection and speak with the lives and livelihoods of our people present at all times because that ultimately is what we fight for”.

We must ensure that Africa takes control of its energy sovereignty and we welcome partners and businesses from across the world to develop the natural resources in an equitable and inclusive manner.

“We must take charge of our own destiny as a region, remain competitive for international capital flows. Oil and gas, as I said, will continue to contribute and be a vital part of that mix. And it is crucial that Africa has a prominence at a table when it comes to domestic and international utilisation of our natural resources,” he stated.

Mr. Krapa said Africa must advocate for continued development of its hydrocarbon resources to accelerate social economic progress in its economies, including industrialising at a faster pace through the modernisation of its fossil fuels, creating wealth, generating jobs, securing its energies, future and expanding access to reliable power.

“By doing so, we can build a stronger economic outlook for the future, where prosperity is shared across our nations and our people have access to opportunities they deserve,” he added.

A Business Desk Report